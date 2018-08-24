Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,555 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $127,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $92.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $107.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

