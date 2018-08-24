Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €92.00 ($104.55) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAI. equinet set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.35 ($79.94).

Daimler stock opened at €54.71 ($62.17) on Friday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €59.01 ($67.06) and a 52 week high of €76.36 ($86.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

