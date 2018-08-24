D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Position Increased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 2,107.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $162,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 10,085.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 257.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

