CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Insider Gary J. Wojtaszek Sells 10,000 Shares

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,575,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CONE opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6,756.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. MED increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

