CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.64 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

