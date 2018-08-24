CVR Refining (CVRR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CVR Refining earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.2057669039058 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get CVR Refining alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVRR opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Refining has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. CVR Refining had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CVR Refining will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 440.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Refining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Refining in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Refining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Refining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.