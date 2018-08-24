Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,687 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.29 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. William Blair raised Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

