Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,506,000 after purchasing an additional 685,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,763,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,916,000 after purchasing an additional 661,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $175,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,651 shares of company stock worth $30,395,892. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

