Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $5.34 Million in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

