CubeSmart (CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. 611,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,020. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

