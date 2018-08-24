CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) PT Set at €37.50 by equinet

equinet set a €37.50 ($42.61) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.15 ($50.17).

EVD opened at €36.32 ($41.27) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €33.64 ($38.23) and a fifty-two week high of €43.26 ($49.16).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

