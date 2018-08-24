CTI Industries (CTIB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CTI Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.2237525657613 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet cut CTI Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Get CTI Industries alerts:

NASDAQ CTIB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327. CTI Industries has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CTI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.