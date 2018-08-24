Cryptonex (CNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00033349 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $98.80 million and $3.43 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00265715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00149170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032307 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,866,855 coins and its circulating supply is 45,429,229 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

