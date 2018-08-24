Critical Survey: Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) versus Citizens (CIA)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: CIA) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reinsurance Group of America and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 1 4 3 0 2.25 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus price target of $147.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Citizens.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.73 $1.82 billion $10.84 13.20 Citizens $252.62 million 1.53 -$38.12 million N/A N/A

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens does not pay a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 13.72% 7.99% 1.17% Citizens -17.33% -19.34% -2.62%

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Citizens on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment provides pre-need, final expense, and ordinary and industrial life insurance services; and annuities, as well as limited liability property policies to middle and lower income individuals in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment markets its products through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

