Critical Review: First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) & Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ: BPFH) and Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate Bancsystem and Boston Private Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate Bancsystem 23.86% 10.35% 1.21% Boston Private Financial 6.97% 10.48% 0.93%

First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Private Financial pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Boston Private Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Interstate Bancsystem and Boston Private Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boston Private Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Boston Private Financial has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Given Boston Private Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Private Financial is more favorable than First Interstate Bancsystem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Interstate Bancsystem and Boston Private Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate Bancsystem $519.53 million 5.09 $106.52 million $2.01 23.16 Boston Private Financial $412.66 million 2.90 $40.59 million $0.88 16.08

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial. Boston Private Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate Bancsystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Private Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Boston Private Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. The Private Banking segment offers private banking services to high net worth individuals, privately-owned businesses and partnerships, and nonprofit organizations; and financing services for affordable housing, first-time homebuyers, economic development, social services, community revitalization, and small businesses. It provides various deposit products. This segment also offers loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides wealth management solutions, including customized investment, wealth planning, trust, and family office services to high net worth individuals and families. The Investment Management segment offers services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families. The Wealth Advisory segment provides financial, estate and insurance, charitable, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning, as well as tax planning and preparation services. As of January 2, 2018, the company had offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Florida, and Wisconsin. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

