Critical Review: El Paso Electric (EE) versus DTE Energy (DTE)

El Paso Electric (NYSE: DTE) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares El Paso Electric and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric 10.21% 8.12% 2.62% DTE Energy 8.58% 10.63% 3.19%

97.6% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for El Paso Electric and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric 2 2 0 0 1.50 DTE Energy 1 5 5 0 2.36

El Paso Electric presently has a consensus price target of $53.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.14%. DTE Energy has a consensus price target of $112.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than El Paso Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares El Paso Electric and DTE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric $916.80 million 2.78 $98.26 million $2.42 25.87 DTE Energy $12.61 billion 1.61 $1.13 billion $5.59 19.93

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. El Paso Electric pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. El Paso Electric has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DTE Energy beats El Paso Electric on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts. The company also sources electricity from purchased power. The company owns and has ownership interests in four 345 kilovolt (kv) transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona. It serves approximately 417,900 residential, commercial, and public authority customers; and distributes electricity to retail customers. El Paso Electric Company was founded in 1901 and is based in El Paso, Texas.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 692 distribution substations and 440,500 line transformers. Its Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,500 miles of distribution mains; 1,216,000 service pipelines; and 1,262,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 21 landfill gas recovery sites; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities. The company's Energy Trading segment is involved in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

