Critical Contrast: Neurometrix (NURO) and Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

Neurometrix (NASDAQ: PLSE) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neurometrix and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurometrix $17.09 million 0.53 -$12.85 million ($11.60) -0.11 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$25.56 million N/A N/A

Neurometrix has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Neurometrix has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Neurometrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Neurometrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neurometrix and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurometrix -27.12% -77.46% -45.31% Pulse Biosciences N/A -79.09% -72.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neurometrix and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neurometrix currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%. Given Neurometrix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neurometrix is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

Neurometrix beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Mexico, and internationally. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in oncology, dermatology/aesthetics, minimally invasive, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

