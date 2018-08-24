Critical Comparison: Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) and Accuray (ARAY)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: ARAY) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 1 2 3 0 2.33 Accuray 2 2 3 0 2.14

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $49.13, indicating a potential downside of 24.64%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.75%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 4.91% 8.41% 7.02% Accuray -5.90% -43.57% -5.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $109.28 million 10.93 $5.85 million $0.21 310.43 Accuray $404.90 million 0.85 -$23.90 million ($0.28) -14.29

Tactile Systems Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Accuray on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a basic pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

