Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,263. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 3.29. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 245.57%. analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $360,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $360,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,236 shares of company stock worth $1,877,501 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 496,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 391,799 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

