Cree, Inc. (CREE) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,024 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,549 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,770 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cree by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 37,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cree by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,781 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of CREE opened at $46.02 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

