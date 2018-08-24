Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$54.00” Price Target for Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBU. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

BBU stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,277. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,442,000 after purchasing an additional 150,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 962,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

