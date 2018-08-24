Cpwm LLC Sells 761 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Cpwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $101.19 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.44 and a twelve month high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.