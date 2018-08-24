Cpwm LLC Invests $486,000 in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,754,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 651.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BBT opened at $52.01 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

