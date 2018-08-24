Cpwm LLC Has $19.49 Million Holdings in Omeros Co. (OMER)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the period. Omeros comprises 5.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 2.23% of Omeros worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 120.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omeros news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $91,869.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $877,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

