Cowen Prime Services LLC Sells 13,714 Shares of PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in PRGX Global were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 315,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PRGX Global by 352.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PRGX Global by 33.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PRGX Global by 96.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $9.35 on Friday. PRGX Global Inc has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 7,310 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 35,766 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $344,784.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 126,737 shares of company stock worth $1,192,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

