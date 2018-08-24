COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (CICOY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

CICOY stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $996.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.44.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, management, and financing businesses worldwide. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, vessel management and manning, freight forwarding and transportation, liner agency, shipping agency, marine, vessel owning and chartering, and other international sea transportation services.

