Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Given Media Impact Score of 0.21

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of OFC opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $103,636.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

