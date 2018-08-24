CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 5,141 Shares of Sanofi SA (SNY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Sanofi by 12.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sanofi by 80.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $43.07 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

