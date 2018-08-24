CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $19.51 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd accounts for about 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter valued at about $13,294,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter valued at about $21,984,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1,322.9% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter valued at about $7,784,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

