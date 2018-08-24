CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

