Contrasting XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (XTEPY) and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS: MRWSY) and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR $756.79 million 1.73 $60.40 million $2.72 21.67 WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.36 $404.73 million $0.78 22.17

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR. XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 128.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summary

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR beats XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,000 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

