Contrasting Summit Materials (SUM) and MDU Resources Group (MDU)

Summit Materials (NYSE: MDU) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Summit Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Summit Materials does not pay a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 5.16% 8.54% 2.78% MDU Resources Group 6.45% 10.40% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and MDU Resources Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $1.93 billion 1.19 $125.80 million $0.93 22.24 MDU Resources Group $4.44 billion 1.25 $281.20 million $1.25 22.68

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Materials. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Summit Materials and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 2 8 0 2.80 MDU Resources Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summit Materials presently has a consensus target price of $30.15, indicating a potential upside of 45.79%. MDU Resources Group has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Summit Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Summit Materials on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company operates in the United States, British Columbia, and Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, it served 142,901 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 938,867 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines; electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, and fire suppression systems; and renewable energy projects. It also offers utility excavation, and mechanical piping and services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

