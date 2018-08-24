Contrasting Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) and NeuLion (NEUL)

Hemisphere Media Group (OTCMKTS: NEUL) and NeuLion (OTCMKTS:NEUL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of NeuLion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuLion has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hemisphere Media Group and NeuLion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hemisphere Media Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than NeuLion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and NeuLion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $124.46 million 4.29 -$13.43 million N/A N/A NeuLion $95.57 million 2.43 -$31.31 million N/A N/A

Hemisphere Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than NeuLion.

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and NeuLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -28.36% -8.42% -4.07% NeuLion -32.77% -13.94% -9.43%

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group beats NeuLion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 4.5 million subscribers in the United States and 14.8 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 1.9 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. Further, the company operates Canal 1, a television network in Colombia; and Pantaya, a cross-platform Spanish-language digital subscription service that offers Spanish-language films. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

NeuLion Company Profile

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

