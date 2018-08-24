Contrasting America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) & Camping World (CWH)

America’s Car-Mart (NYSE: CWH) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 6.42% 13.63% 6.96% Camping World -0.30% 211.54% 7.98%

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. America’s Car-Mart does not pay a dividend. Camping World pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Camping World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $612.20 million 0.96 $36.50 million N/A N/A Camping World $4.29 billion 0.43 $28.36 million $2.29 9.08

America’s Car-Mart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Camping World.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for America’s Car-Mart and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 2 1 0 2.33 Camping World 0 1 10 0 2.91

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Camping World has a consensus price target of $38.55, indicating a potential upside of 85.31%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Camping World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camping World beats America’s Car-Mart on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of June 28, 2018, it operated a network of 145 retail locations in 36 states of the United States. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

