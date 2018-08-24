Continental (CON) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €220.00 ($250.00) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s previous close.

CON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €217.98 ($247.70).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON opened at €154.95 ($176.08) on Friday. Continental has a one year low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a one year high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.