ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.73 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $595,166.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,476,313 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

