ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $142,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

NYSE COP opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.