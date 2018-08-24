Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,950 American States Water Co (AWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $541,026.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,670.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,603 shares of company stock worth $932,578. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.27.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

