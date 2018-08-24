Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 202.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 33.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 32,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

