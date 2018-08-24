Concho Resources (CXO) Rating Reiterated by KLR Group

KLR Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.48.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.95. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

