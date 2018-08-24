Concho Resources (CXO) & PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Head-To-Head Survey

Concho Resources (NYSE: PRT) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Concho Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Concho Resources presently has a consensus target price of $176.95, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.66%. Given Concho Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concho Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources $2.59 billion 10.40 $956.00 million $2.09 64.29 PermRock Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Concho Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Concho Resources does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Concho Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Concho Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources 34.13% 5.37% 3.54% PermRock Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Concho Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

There is no company description available for PermRock Royalty Trust.

