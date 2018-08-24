Comparing Sify Technologies (SIFY) & Synacor (SYNC)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SYNC) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sify Technologies and Synacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Synacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sify Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Synacor has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%. Given Synacor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synacor is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Synacor -3.18% -11.18% -6.10%

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Synacor does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Synacor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $318.04 million 0.22 $14.19 million N/A N/A Synacor $140.03 million 0.63 -$9.77 million ($0.27) -8.41

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Synacor.

Volatility & Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Synacor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage service that manages the lifecycle of enterprise information. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers a range of Web-applications; and operates online portals, including sify.com and samachar.com, which acts as principal entry points and gateway for accessing the Internet, as well as related content sites. Sify Technologies Limited also provides Website design, development, content management, online assessment tools, and search engine optimization services; messaging and collaboration services and solutions; online testing engine and network management services; and online exam engine solutions. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

