Comparing National Western Life Group (NWLI) and Scor (SCRYY)

National Western Life Group (OTCMKTS: SCRYY) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Western Life Group and Scor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $874.45 million 1.35 $110.42 million N/A N/A Scor $15.00 billion 0.52 $323.26 million $0.17 23.88

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group.

Volatility and Risk

National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Western Life Group and Scor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Scor 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 15.95% 6.14% 0.92% Scor 1.94% 4.42% 0.63%

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Scor pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of National Western Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Scor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of National Western Life Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats Scor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products, such as flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in real estate, nursing home, and other investment activities. National Western Life Group, Inc. markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

