Comparing Holly Energy Partners (HEP) and Buckeye Partners (BPL)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: BPL) and Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Buckeye Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 44.01% 34.10% 8.62% Buckeye Partners 11.19% 9.12% 4.39%

32.6% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Buckeye Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Buckeye Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Buckeye Partners has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Buckeye Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $454.36 million 7.30 $195.04 million $1.76 17.87 Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.48 $478.80 million $3.32 11.10

Buckeye Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Holly Energy Partners. Buckeye Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holly Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Holly Energy Partners and Buckeye Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 3 5 0 0 1.63 Buckeye Partners 2 10 1 0 1.92

Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.42%. Buckeye Partners has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Buckeye Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Buckeye Partners is more favorable than Holly Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Buckeye Partners beats Holly Energy Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units segments. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 26 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 31,800 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. HEP Logistics Holdings, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of HollyFrontier Corporation.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

