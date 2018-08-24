Comparing A10 Networks (ATEN) & Echelon (ELON)

A10 Networks (NASDAQ: ELON) and Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for A10 Networks and Echelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 2 0 0 2.00 Echelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

A10 Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given A10 Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Echelon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Echelon shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of A10 Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Echelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echelon has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Echelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks N/A N/A N/A Echelon -14.73% -20.99% -15.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A10 Networks and Echelon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $230.00 million 2.15 -$20.94 million N/A N/A Echelon $31.67 million 1.20 -$4.62 million N/A N/A

Echelon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A10 Networks.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Echelon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Echelon Company Profile

Echelon Corporation develops, markets, and sells embedded components, modules, edge servers, and software. The company offers chips, gateways, and design and management software under the LONWORKS and IzoT brands. It also provides a range of control networking solutions under the LumInsight and Lumewave by Echelon brands that consist of wired and wireless control nodes; smart gateways for interconnecting the control nodes; and a software-based Central Management System, which is used for startup, commissioning, management, and monitoring of the lighting network. The company sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers and systems integrators in the building, industrial, transportation, utility/home, and other automation markets. The company markets its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific/Japan through direct sales organization, third-party electronics representatives, value-added resellers, and distributors. Echelon Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

