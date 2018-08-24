CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media stories about CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommunityOne Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2209994628341 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of COB stock remained flat at $$14.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CommunityOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Get CommunityOne Bancorp alerts:

CommunityOne Bancorp Company Profile

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for CommunityOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommunityOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.