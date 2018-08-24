Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.05 Million in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 39,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Granite Construction by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Granite Construction by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,851,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GVA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.70 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

In related news, Director Claes Bjork acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

