Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 29,406 Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,128,000 after purchasing an additional 290,001 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,811,000 after purchasing an additional 578,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,937,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $93,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $632,043.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Versum Materials stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Versum Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 264.89%. equities analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.