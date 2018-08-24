Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 385,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 133,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after buying an additional 457,638 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2,937.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 669.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the period.

Shares of EQAL opened at $32.95 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

