Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,536,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,792,000 after buying an additional 115,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,566,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,811,000 after purchasing an additional 147,789 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,716,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 84,755 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,253,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,808,000 after purchasing an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Alexander Hume sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $220,547.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $268,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,382 shares of company stock valued at $937,545. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.58 on Friday. Zions Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

